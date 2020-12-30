MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

