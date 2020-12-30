Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91. The stock has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,157 shares of company stock worth $3,977,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

