Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91. The stock has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,157 shares of company stock worth $3,977,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
