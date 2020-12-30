Cango (NYSE:CANG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

