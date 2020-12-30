ValuEngine Downgrades China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) to Hold

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JRJC stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.49. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

