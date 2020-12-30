Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

FVRR opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -460.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

