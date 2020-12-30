Phala.Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.20 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00590426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00313995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053020 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,162,745 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

