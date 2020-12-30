POA Network (POA) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network and Binance.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

