RMPL Price Up 35.4% This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. RMPL has a total market cap of $573,221.62 and $232.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. One RMPL token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00590426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00313995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053020 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 987,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,428 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

