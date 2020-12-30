SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

