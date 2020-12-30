Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 4,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.