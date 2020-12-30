Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Solbright Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBRT) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 125,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 101,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT)

Iota Communications, Inc is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline.

