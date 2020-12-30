American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Shares Down 32.3%

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) shares dropped 32.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $745.00 and last traded at $745.00. Approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,100.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $838.52.

About American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU)

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

