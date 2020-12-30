OG Fan Token Trading Up 629.5% This Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One OG Fan Token token can now be purchased for $19.26 or 0.00068763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 629.5% against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00188870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00588589 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00313310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00052925 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

