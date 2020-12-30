Sentinel Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $2.36 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024742 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007926 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,622 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, GDAC, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

