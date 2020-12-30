Bitrue Coin (BTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.64 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $4.64 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00041413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00296412 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.12 or 0.02042551 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

