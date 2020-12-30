All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.93 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. All Sports has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $62,552.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00041413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00296412 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.12 or 0.02042551 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

