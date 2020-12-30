BOMB Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $577,413.19 and $97,705.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,798.44 or 0.99697828 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00011527 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,372 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.