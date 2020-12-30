SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIL. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

