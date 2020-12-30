ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 7.7%

ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.81). 31,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 13,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.74. The company has a market capitalization of £6.23 million and a PE ratio of -10.93.

In related news, insider Ian Charles Mann bought 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,963.66 ($7,791.56).

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. It operates through three segments: Consulting, Managed Services, and Vendor Products. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, log analysis/ security information and event management (SIEM), cloud SIEM / SOAR, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and PCI desktops.

