AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Trading 2.5% Higher

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.96 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). 458,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 188,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.75 ($0.92).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.50. The stock has a market cap of £58.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50.

AEW UK Long Lease REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWL)

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

