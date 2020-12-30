$697.80 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce sales of $697.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $678.90 million to $720.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $711.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 1,021,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

