RMPL Price Up 35.4% This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $573,221.62 and approximately $232.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00590426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00313995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053020 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 987,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,428 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

