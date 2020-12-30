LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0089 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $5,150.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,050,500,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,275,076 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

