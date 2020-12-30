LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,150.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $6.22 million and $5,150.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,050,500,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,275,076 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

