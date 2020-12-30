Noir Tops One Day Volume of $834.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Noir has a market capitalization of $460,879.04 and $834.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00589446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00053065 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,400,914 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

