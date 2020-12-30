Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Down 0.8%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.81. 55,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 102,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.56.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

