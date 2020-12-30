SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Trading 0.3% Higher

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $49.88. 114,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 36,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

