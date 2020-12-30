JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (JPE.L) (LON:JPE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (JPE.L) (LON:JPE) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 934.50 ($12.21) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.15). Approximately 16,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907.50 ($11.86).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 898.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 825.03. The firm has a market cap of £272.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (JPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

