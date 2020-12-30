Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Down 0.1%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 117,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 148,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 10,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $108,001.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 25.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

