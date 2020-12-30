Vodi X Trading Up 28.8% Over Last Week (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $325,590.86 and $781.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00134584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00188416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00590231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00314703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053406 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

