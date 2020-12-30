OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,728.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $121,728.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, UEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00301821 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.04 or 0.02055188 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,707,754 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, UEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

