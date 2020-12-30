EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $372,285.58 and $451,159.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00301821 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.04 or 0.02055188 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXMRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.