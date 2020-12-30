Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.80 Million

Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post $605.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.92 million and the highest is $625.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $551.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $479,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after purchasing an additional 171,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 632,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 625,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 721,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

