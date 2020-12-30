Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $362.13 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $362.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00019660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,793.88 or 0.99844063 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011560 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00050994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,792,920 coins and its circulating supply is 208,008,317 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

