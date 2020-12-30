StormX Price Tops $0.0022 (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One StormX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and $1.79 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00301767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.02059325 BTC.

STMX is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

StormX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

