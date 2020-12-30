SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0402 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $74,478.80 and $4,893.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00141550 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

