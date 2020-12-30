Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $172.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $189.90 million. Amarin reported sales of $143.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $619.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $636.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $743.05 million, with estimates ranging from $560.40 million to $908.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,287,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 8.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amarin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

