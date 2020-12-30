$324.88 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post sales of $324.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.34 million and the highest is $373.22 million. Azul reported sales of $790.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

AZUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,700. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.