OSA Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $97,225.55 and $2,810.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OSA Token has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00299225 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.58 or 0.02050602 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OSAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.