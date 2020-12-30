Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.11

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Kleros has a total market cap of $66.76 million and $1.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,279,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

