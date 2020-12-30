Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $5.33 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $810,960.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00019065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001649 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,073 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

