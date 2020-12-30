Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.33 Million

Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $30.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.86 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $23.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $112.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $114.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.45 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $168.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

GSHD traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 121,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 270.76 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $606,735.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,968,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,996,673.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,114,482.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,632,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,934 shares of company stock worth $57,185,836 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

