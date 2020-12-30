$180.76 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $180.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.40 million and the highest is $182.80 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $196.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $652.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $853.26 million, with estimates ranging from $831.08 million to $875.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,685 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

