NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NIC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 273,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NIC by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth $2,525,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth $35,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NIC by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

