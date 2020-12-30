$145.87 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce sales of $145.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.67 million and the highest is $147.22 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $140.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $598.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.10 million to $599.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $635.91 million, with estimates ranging from $598.22 million to $646.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $945,885.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,937.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,824,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

