Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.40 Million

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post sales of $130.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $574.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.59 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.82 million, with estimates ranging from $648.15 million to $812.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MESA. Raymond James increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

Shares of MESA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,109. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $219.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 81,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 328,954 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

