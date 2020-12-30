Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $191,960.85 and $13,999.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $728.93 or 0.02620328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,368,476 coins and its circulating supply is 177,339,063 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

