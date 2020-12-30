Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Major Shareholder Group L.P. Cr Sells 6,784,334 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group L.P. Cr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assertio alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 5,659,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,336. The company has a market cap of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.71. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assertio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313,400 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.