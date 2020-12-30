Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $148,978.42 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TLND stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 393,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Hillman Co. bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Talend by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its stake in Talend by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,904,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talend by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

