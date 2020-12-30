Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will announce $747.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $732.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.09 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $750.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 294,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 273.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 42,355 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.